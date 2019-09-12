Edna Elizabeth Rainey Pence, 94, of Big Clifty, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home.

She was born on June 9, 1925 in Grayson Co., KY, the daughter of the late Millard and Nova (Hart) Rainey and step-mother, Isabell Rainey.

She was a retired cook for the George H. Goodman Elementary School, who enjoyed bird watching and cooking. She was a former member of the Big Clifty Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the College View Church of Christ in Elizabethtown, KY.

She is survived by her children, Norman Pence (Juanita) of Taylorsville, KY, Mickey Edwards (Duke) of Big Clifty, Judy Marchbanks (Jesse) of Pitttsboro, IN and Kathy Crawford (Bill) of Leitchfield, seven grandchildren, Eric Pence (Kim), Michael Pence (Millie), Michelle Earnhart (Eric) Alan Edwards (Judy), Deana Paden (Eddie), Bryan Edwards (Marie) and Sarah Mizell (Eric), sixteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Paul Rainey (Brenda), five sisters, Helen Clemons, Margie Duvall (Raymond), Imogene Harrison (Marcus), Gail Spencer (Felton) and Sue Clark; and a sister-in-law, Zola Pence. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert, two brothers and two sisters, Charles and Holmes Rainey and Nellie Hodge and Reba Matthews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CDT Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Eddie Paden will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery in Big Clifty.

Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 to 8 p.m. CDT on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.





