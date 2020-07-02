1/1
Edna Mae (Davenport) Brown
Edna Mae Davenport Brown, 90, of Hodgenville, was born December 2, 1929, and passed away, July 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, vice president of the C.P. Women's Group, bible school assistant and the hospitality committee. Edna was also a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary where she had served as Chaplain. She was a lifetime member of the LaRue County Saddle Club, where she worked the concession stand with a group of sweet ladies. In 1995 Edna was presented with the LaRue County Fair Mother of the Year Award. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an excellent cook with a specialty for yeast rolls. All the work hands on the farm always enjoyed a huge noon meal. Even the veterinarian knew when to show up. She was a hard worker on the farm, milking cows or tending to the garden.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, J.C. Brown, her parents, Ivy and Maude Nunn Davenport; five brothers, Leonard, Marshall, James, Carl, Edward and a sister, Louise Herbert.
She is survived by three children, Susie (Larry) Skaggs, Jimmy (Bonnie) and David (Michelle) Brown all of Hodgenville; 10 grandchildren, Laura (B.J.) Ward, Nicole (Matt) Reeves, Lindsay (Cory) Engle, Kaelyn (Brandon) McDowell, Blake (Sam) Powers, Danielle, Ivy and Presley Brown, Todd (Michelle) Skaggs, Tarrin (Jeff) Aliff, Carey Coffey and 14 great-grandchildren. Edna is also survived by two sisters, Mary Edith Peace and Virginia Benningfield; two brothers, Donald (Faye) Davenport and Roy (Bobbi) Davenport; and her wonderful caretaker Wanda Arnett.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 3, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Billy Curle and Rev. Richard Harrison officiating.
Visitation will be 1 to 8 PM Thursday and after 9 AM Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may also take the form of donations to the Gideons International Camp. P.O. Box 25 Hodgenville, Ky 42748 or the Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Women (CPW), 235 Old L&N Turnpike Magnolia, Ky 42757
Condolences may be expressed online at bennett-bertram.com

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jul. 2, 2020.
