Edward Junior "Billy" Lee, 77, of Hodgenville passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at his residence in Hodgenville with his family by his side.

He was a lifelong native of Larue County born February 27, 1942 to the late, Bill and Blanche Thompson Lee.

He was a farmer he loved working with his hands.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a daughter, Teresa Gail Lee, and a brother, Rodney Lee.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Joyce Cruse Lee of Hodgenville, two sons, Scotty (Robin) Lee, Timothy (Sherry) Lee all of Hodgenville, six grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Clopton, Ashley (Brandon) Scott, Jud (Abigail) Lee, Elliana Lee, Alex Short, and Nichols (Crystal) Short, six great- grandchildren, Jacob DeSpain, Tyson Clopton, Caroline Scott, Whylon Scott, Elizabeth Short, and Ester Short, a sister, Brenda Applegate of Louisville, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services for Edward Junior Lee will be held Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Marty Lee officiating, with burial to follow in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation for Edward Junior "Billy" Lee will be held Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and will continue Wednesday after 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 n. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.