Edwin Pickerell, age 99 years, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, May 31, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Pickerell was a World War II veteran of the European front, having received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He was retired from General Electric Appliance Park, a life-long farmer, a member and deacon of Nolynn Baptist Church and a 70 plus year member of Gavel Lodge #570 F& AM.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Billy" and Mary Alice Johnson Pickerell; two sisters, Dorothy Howell and Gracie Underwood and three brothers, Lloyd "Ray Pickerell, William Pickerell and Ralph Pickerell.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mildred Jones Pickerell; a son, George (Sandy) Pickerell of Hodgenville; a daughter, Sharon (George) Stiles of Elizabethtown; three granddaughters, Georgiana Pickerell and Whitney (Blake) Durrett all of Hodgenville and Bethany (Luke Shearrow) Stiles of Elizabethtown; three great-grandsons, Edison Durrett and Parker and Levi Shearrow; a brother, Virgle Pickerell of Buffalo and a special caregiver, Dana Ridings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Dan Flanagan, Rev. George Smith and Rev. Blake Durrett officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Big Spring Cemetery in LaRue County.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Monday and after 9 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748; Nolynn Baptist Church, 531 Middle Creek Rd. Hodgenville, KY 42748 or the .
Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 5, 2019