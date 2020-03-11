Elizabeth "Betty" Baker Gray, 87, of Hodgenville died, March 9, 2020 of natural causes.

She was born February 4, 1933 to Clyde and Edna Wallis Baker in Trigg County Kentucky.

She was a devoted member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Hopkinsville for over 50 years before moving to Hodgenville. She was gifted vocalist and a loving wife, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon H. Gray, a son Edward Gray, a daughter-in-law Ann "Rooney" Gray, a sister Martha Baker and a brother Walter Baker.

Survivors are a son, John Wallis Gray, Hodgenville, a daughter Vonda Gray (David) Allen. Hodgenville, a daughter-in-law, Genie Gray, Louisville. Three grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth (Paul) Cooper, Hodgenville, Kathryn (Daniel) Tabb, Elizabethtown and Michael (Andrea) Gray, Louisville. Six great grandchildren; Asher Tabb, Carolyn Tabb, Henry Cooper, Elizabeth Tabb, Charlotte Tabb and June Gray. And a brother Joe (Opal) Baker, Sr, Illinois. In addition, she leaves several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m. at Lamb Funeral Home, Hopkinsville with visitation prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at Hurricane Cemetery, Trigg County following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Edgewood Baptist Church Mission's Fund.

