Ethel "Sissy" Perkins, 63, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was retired from Enro Shirt Company in Louisville.

Sissy was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Perkins Sr; her parents, Harlon Virgil and Sophia Harris Cox; three brothers, Curtis, Harland and Charles Wayne Cox and a sister, Kathy Cox.

She is survived by a son, Billy Perkins of Hodgenville; a daughter, Rebecca (Theo) Sanchez of Hodgenville; a brother, Howard (Paula) Cox of Shepherdsville; a sister, Constance Davis of Louisville;; several grandchildren and numerous boys she helped raise that she claimed as her own.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Richard Binkley officiating. Burial will follow in the Bennett Cemetery near Summersville.



Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.





