Eugene Elbert French, 94, of Hodgenville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 16, 2020, at his home. His health had declined rapidly after losing his loving wife, Marjorie, in June.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Hodgenville for many years, where he could be found mowing the grounds at the church on his John Deere until he was not able. He and Marjorie had also previously been very active members of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as deacon. Eugene worked at General Electric for 33 years while working on their farm near Tonieville. He really enjoyed his cattle and crops. Eugene served his country in the Army and was stationed in Korea.

Eugene was born on August 16, 1926 in Jericho, LaRue County, to the late Bradley Sr. and Annie Whitlock French. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Marjorie Clopton French; two precious daughters, Judy Brown and Gloria Merrill; a brother, Bradley French, Jr. and a sister-in-law, Maxine French.

Eugene and Marjorie were blessed with five children, those left to mourn his passing are a daughter, Sharon (Vic) Friend; two sons, Gary (Linda) French and Jerry (Bonnie) French; a sister-in-law, Sally Clopton of Mt. Sherman; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

Due to the current COVID rates, a graveside services was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery with Andy French officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, PO Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.



