Eva Keona Ellen Cox, 24, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Friday, April 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert Cox and Eva Florine Cox.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Meredith and Travis Oldham of Clarkson; her father and step-mother, ?Robert and Dawn L. Cox of Florida; three brothers, Paul Levi Herring of Colorado, Robert Dakota Ray Cox of Virginia and Kyowa Eugene Cox of Colorado; her maternal grandparents, James Everett Hayes of Illinois and Celia Ellen Scott of Indiana.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, at Benningfield Chapel Baptist Church near Magnolia, Bro. Troy Benningfield officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Church.

Arrangements by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia.

