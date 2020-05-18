Eva Pearl Brewington Janes, 77, of Hodgenville, passed away, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of Sunny Hill Church of Christ in Campbellsville, a childcare provider and a housewife.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Luther and Nannie Clyde Spears Brewington; nine brothers, Paul, Lyle, Kenneth, Keith, Robert, Fred, Billy, Johnnie and Reid Brewington; two sisters, Jewell Smith and Mae Brewington.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Noah Janes; two daughters, Vicki Robertson of Russell Springs and Kristi (Jayme) Burden of Elizabethtown; a sister, Gertie Collins of Cumberland County; a sister-in-law, Betty Brewington of LaGrange; six grandchildren, Krystle Robertson, Dalton Robertson, Dylan Burden, Tyler Burden, Heather Selby and Brandon Robertson; a host of nieces and nephews and a neighbor, Marty Smith, who was like a son.
Private family funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Minister Steve Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
It is requested that all visitors please wear a mask or face covering.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on May 20, 2020