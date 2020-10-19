

Fay Sharpe Quesenberry, 87, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Tender Touch Senior Services in Elizabethtown.



She was a longtime member of Magnolia Baptist Church and recently a member of New Hope Community Church in Elizabethtown. A lifelong homemaker, she and her late husband owned and operated H&T Billiards in Hodgenville for many years.

Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Quesenberry; a son, Tony Quesenberry; her parents, George Riley and Lula Bell Willis Sharpe and five sisters, Genevieve Darwish, Ida Cottrell, Joan Gollar, Ina Costa and Audrey Peebles.

She is survived by a daughter, Sarah Quesenberry of Buffalo; two sons, Bro. Phillip (Paula) Quesenberry and Timmy (Karen) Quesenberry, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Tommy Sharpe of Shelbyville; six grandchildren, Lori Shive, Zach Quesenberry, Cassie Belcher, Aaron Quesenberry, Nathan Quesenberry and Chelsie West and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. (ET), Tuesday, October 20, at Munfordville Cemetery with Bro. Phillip Quesenberry officiating.

Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of the arrangements.



