Fay (Sharpe) Quesenberry
Fay Sharpe Quesenberry, 87, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Tender Touch Senior Services in Elizabethtown.

She was a longtime member of Magnolia Baptist Church and recently a member of New Hope Community Church in Elizabethtown. A lifelong homemaker, she and her late husband owned and operated H&T Billiards in Hodgenville for many years.
Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Quesenberry; a son, Tony Quesenberry; her parents, George Riley and Lula Bell Willis Sharpe and five sisters, Genevieve Darwish, Ida Cottrell, Joan Gollar, Ina Costa and Audrey Peebles.
She is survived by a daughter, Sarah Quesenberry of Buffalo; two sons, Bro. Phillip (Paula) Quesenberry and Timmy (Karen) Quesenberry, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Tommy Sharpe of Shelbyville; six grandchildren, Lori Shive, Zach Quesenberry, Cassie Belcher, Aaron Quesenberry, Nathan Quesenberry and Chelsie West and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. (ET), Tuesday, October 20, at Munfordville Cemetery with Bro. Phillip Quesenberry officiating.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Larue County Herald News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
(270) 324-3291
