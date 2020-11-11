Faye Ann Whitlow Nicholas, 66, died November 9, 2020, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.



Faye was a lifelong resident of LaRue County. Her family owned and operated the Lincoln Motel for more than fifty years. After graduating the University of Kentucky, Faye returned to LaRue County and taught at LaRue County High School for 27 years. In addition to teaching in the classroom, Ms. Nicholas taught homebound students and served as Migrant Advocate for many years. She also produced the high school yearbook for more than a decade.



Faye was preceded in death by her parents Prudence Stearman Whitlow and Harold Eugene Whitlow.



She is survived by her son John Nelson Nicholas, daughter-in-law Emily Shelton Nicholas and granddaughters Evelyn and Eleanor Nicholas.

Faye's many friends will remember her as loyal, generous, and wryly humorous. She was a tremendous traveling companion and had traveled the world extensively with friends and family.



Visitation will be held at Bennett-Bertam Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 am. A service will follow at 1 pm.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the LaRue County Public Library, especially to the children's department, in her honor. LaRue County Public Library is located at 215 Lincoln Dr., Hodenville, KY 42748. Mark donations in memory of Faye Nicholas.



