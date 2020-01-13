Faye Lafollette, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Aivin and Bertha Atherton Lafollette: six brothers, Arvin Lafollette Jr., Domie, Glenn, Larry, Garry and Phillip Wayne Lafollette three sisters, Edith Lafollette, Connie Carter and Betty Strader.

She is survived by two brothers, Floyd (Janus) Lafollette of Hodgenville and Roger (Carolyn) Lafollette of New Heaven; two sisters, Alberta Thompson and Elsie Cundiff both of Hodgenville; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, January 14, at BennettBertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Steve Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2 to 8 PM Monday and after 9 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

