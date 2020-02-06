Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Severns Valley Baptist Church Elizabethtown , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Evelyn Poore Rice, 84, went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020, in Florence, KY where she resided for the past three years. Rice was born on August 10, 1935, to the late Edmon and Martha Miller Poore of LaRue County. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School and grew up attending South Fork Baptist Church in LaRue County. Rice was a resident of Hardin County for over 50 years, having lived in Vine Grove and Elizabethtown.

Frances was married to Willard Seay Rice, Sr in Hodgenville, KY on January 4, 1959. He preceded her in death on July 6, 1996.

Rice retired from Federal Government Service in 1986 after working at Fort Knox for over 20 years. She was proud to be associated with the US Army Armor and Engineer Board. Following retirement, she took great joy in working at Swope Toyota and Winn -Dixie (E.W. James) where she relished in helping others. She was a long-time member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed being a member of the church choir.

Rice was preceded in death by her six siblings: Charles Burton Poore and his wife Pauline; Jesse Hubbard Poore and his wife Terry; Reuben Leigh Poore and his wife Helen; Aileen Edna Poore Gotschall; Mildred Louise Poore Finn and Ben Hagan Poore. She is also pre-deceased by several loving nieces and nephews.

Rice is survived by her two children, Willard Seay Rice, Jr (Jennifer) of Union, KY and Martha Gail Rice Visgauss (Mike) of Lexington, VA. She was "Magaw" to her grandchildren Richard E "Trey" Lovisone, III and Caroline Elizabeth Rice.

Rice is also survived by her brother-in-law Omer Finn (husband of Mildred); brother-in-law Glynn Rice, Sr; sister-in-law Shirley Rice; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Visitation for Rice will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, February 7 at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m. - Noon at the funeral home, followed by the funeral service at Severns Valley Baptist Church at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eigth Avenue, 7th floor, New York, NY, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.



