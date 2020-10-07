1/
Galen Ray "Mater" Eads
Galen Ray "Mater" Eads, 56, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
Mater was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Catherine Eads and his grandparents, Lee and Lorena Eads and Paul and Anna Priddy.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Enlow Eads; his father, Charlie Eads of Vine Grove; a sister, Shelia Breeding of Elizabethtown; two step-sons, Matthew (Lauren) Hawks of Munfordville and Nathan (Kelci) Hawks of Glasgow and four step-grandchildren, Jayce, Bexleigh, Laken and Lennon Hawks.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 6, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia. Burial followed in the Enlow Family Cemetery in Hart County.

Published in The Larue County Herald News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
OCT
6
Visitation
09:00 AM
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral
01:00 PM
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane
Magnolia, KY 42757
(270) 324-3291
