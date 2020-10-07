Galen Ray "Mater" Eads, 56, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mater was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Catherine Eads and his grandparents, Lee and Lorena Eads and Paul and Anna Priddy.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Enlow Eads; his father, Charlie Eads of Vine Grove; a sister, Shelia Breeding of Elizabethtown; two step-sons, Matthew (Lauren) Hawks of Munfordville and Nathan (Kelci) Hawks of Glasgow and four step-grandchildren, Jayce, Bexleigh, Laken and Lennon Hawks.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 6, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia. Burial followed in the Enlow Family Cemetery in Hart County.



