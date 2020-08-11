Gary Wayne Nimmo, age 64, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



He was an Army Veteran and retired Machinist for Naval Ordinance.



Gary was preceded in death by his father, Joe Nimmo and his step-father, Lester Esposito.



He is survived by two daughters, Star (Dewey) Wagers of Hodgenville and Dee (Danny) Hernandez of Louisville; his mother, Betty Hornback Esposito of Hodgenville; a brother, Bobby Nimmo of Florida and three grandchildren, Dustin Edlin, Destiny Wagers and Ciara Hunt.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with burial to follow in Red Hill Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM, Thursday and after 9 AM, Friday, at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store