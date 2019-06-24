Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gentry LaMonte Hornback. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Gentry LaMonte Hornback 90 of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Louisville and moved to Upton in 1931 at 2 years old, graduate of Upton High School & the University of Louisville where he majored in banking & finance. He served in the U. S. Army from 1950 to 1952, graduated from the University of Louisville and from Wharton School of Banking and Stanford Banking School. His first banking position was with Davis Banking Company of Upton, Stockyards Bank for 14 years before joining First Hardin National Bank, where he served as the Vice President in 1963, and was named President/CEO in 1970.

He was a member of the North Central Education Foundation (now the Central KY Community Foundation) from 1989 to 2002 and was instrumental in moving the organization from a volunteer organization to one with full-time staff. He was a member and Past President of the Hardin County Noon Rotary Club, and the Elizabethtown Hardin County Industrial Foundation, where he joined the board in 1967 and was President from April 1977 to June 1982. He was the founder of Hornback Realty Company and a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Hornback Enos; his parents, Gentry and Irene Myrtle Noe Hornback and a brother and his wife, Roy and Shirley Hornback.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mimi Liu Hornback; one daughter and her husband, Holly Hornback Stapleton and Greg of Elizabethtown; one step son and his wife, Ricky Mann and Cheryl of Elizabethtown; one sister, Melva (A.R.) Hatcher of Murray; six grandchildren, David Enos, Marissa Mann, Dylan Mann, Wyatt Mann, Alex Norton and Abbey Norton and a special family friend, Inez.

The funeral will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at Severns Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and continue until time for the service at noon.

