Gladys Laverne Crain, 71, of Millwood, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She was a former dispatcher at the LaRue County Detention Center and a former employee at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Raymond and Mintha L. Montgomery Alford and two sisters, Barbara Barnes and Virginia Gail Thompson.
She is survived by her husband, of 54 years, J.B. Crain; a son, Chuck (Tina) Crain of Buffalo; three sisters, Vickie (Vic) Kahill, Judy Alford and Norma Alford all of Hodgenville; a grandson, Joe Tucker; a great-grandson, Jack Tucker and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with the governor's mandate, a private funeral service was held Monday, April 27, 2020 with Bro. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Cremation followed.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 29, 2020