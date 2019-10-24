Glenn Russell Underwood, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home.

He was a native of Larue County, served in the United States Navy, and was a manager at Bridgestone/Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hullett Duell Underwood and Effie Howell Underwood; and four brothers, Leonard Coy, Dennis Gordon, Harold Ray, and Leslie Curtis Underwood.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Josephine Meuth Underwood; daughter, Sylvia Jo Underwood Henry (Steven) of Memphis; a brother, Ralph Wayne Underwood (Mary) of Anchorage, AL; two sisters, Wanda Lee Brewer of Hodgenville and Loraine Gayle Travis (Brad) of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren, Joseph Patrick Henry, Aaron Russell Henry, and Rachel Elizabeth Henry.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Underwood and Chaplain Barry Christensen officiating.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday and continues after 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

