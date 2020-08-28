

Imogene Polley Renshaw, 90, of Hodgenville passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020.

Polley was born to Mary Osssie Brooks and Arthur Hiram Polley on July 18, 1930.

Polley was a retired Educator and Administrator for over 34 years in Chalmette, Louisiana. She was delighted to return to her childhood home of Hodgenville, KY, August of 2010.

She would want you to know that she was a devoted mother and wife. She loved her family and was blessed by all that she called friend. She was a faithful Christian and only wanted to serve and glorify God. She enjoyed telling stories and loved teaching but loved her students the most. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

She is predeceased by her daughter Carrie Elizabeth Dazet.

Polley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wally Renshaw, and her daughter Bobbe Renshaw.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at The First Baptist Church (730 Tonneville Rd, Hodgenville KY 42748) with burial at Red Hill Cemetery.

Pearson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

