1/1
Imogene (Polley) Renshaw
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Imogene Polley Renshaw, 90, of Hodgenville passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020.
Polley was born to Mary Osssie Brooks and Arthur Hiram Polley on July 18, 1930.
Polley was a retired Educator and Administrator for over 34 years in Chalmette, Louisiana. She was delighted to return to her childhood home of Hodgenville, KY, August of 2010.
She would want you to know that she was a devoted mother and wife. She loved her family and was blessed by all that she called friend. She was a faithful Christian and only wanted to serve and glorify God. She enjoyed telling stories and loved teaching but loved her students the most. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She is predeceased by her daughter Carrie Elizabeth Dazet.
Polley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wally Renshaw, and her daughter Bobbe Renshaw.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at The First Baptist Church (730 Tonneville Rd, Hodgenville KY 42748) with burial at Red Hill Cemetery.
Pearson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved