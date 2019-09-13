J. Bill Benningfield, 75, of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his residence.
He was a member of Mt. Zion Separate Baptist Church; a lifelong farmer; retired from the LaRue County Road Department and formerly hauled fuel for Bramblett Oil.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Ray and Irene Wilson Benningfield.
J. Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Benningfield; two sons, Norman (Vicki R.) Benningfield and Jeff (Samantha) Benningfield, all of Magnolia; a sister, Zolon Helm of Buffalo; a brother, Charlie Curry of Elizabethtown and four grandchildren, Haley, Kayla, Wesley and Riley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Roger Pepper officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Sept. 11, 2019