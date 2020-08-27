

James "Jimmy" Arthur Curle, 67, of Hodgenville.

Sixty seven years ago, the Lord sent into this world a son blessed with compassion, wisdom, strength, and perseverance. On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Our Lord and Savior called His faithful son home.

James "Jimmy" Arthur Curle was born on September 19, 1952 in Sonora, Kentucky to his loving parents Howard Arthur Curle and Margaret Naomi Curle. At an early age, Jimmy professed his belief in Christ and joined Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Upton, Kentucky and later became a member, Chairman of the Steward Board, and Superintendent of the Sunday school at Lane Lincoln, C.M.E. Church.

He graduated from LaRue County High School in 1969. He worked over 35 years at Dow Corning in Elizabethtown. He was forever working to serve his community. He was a member of LaRue County Library Board, Lincoln Days Celebration Board of Directors, LaRue County Chamber of Commerce, Sports Radio commenta-tor for LaRue County High School Football, Hodgenville Lion's Club, and Leadership LaRue.

Preceding Jimmy in death are his parents Howard and Margaret Curle and his son James "Jamie" Curle.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of 46 years, L. Kaye Curle, his daughter, Nichole Curle (Kenneth) Marshall, his son Steven McCullough, his daughter Shakeya Washington and his son Isaiah Washington, bonus sons Ulf Zimmermand and Ryan Hodge; his sisters: Anne (Council) Rudolph, Wyoma Curle, Sue Curle (J.J.) French, his brothers: William "Billy" (Eunice) Curle, Kenny Curle, and Kenny Cleaver. He has five grandchildren: Kendyll, Isaac, Arika, Jamie, and Cameron and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services for James "Jimmy" Arthur Curle will be held Monday August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel, with Rev, James Starks officiating, burial to fol-low at Hubbard Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday August 30, from 2 to 8 p.m. and continue after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mask or face covering is required.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





