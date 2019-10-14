James Dougals "Jim" Scott Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Dougals "Jim" Scott Sr..
Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Douglas "Jim" Scott, Sr, 74, of Louisville, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was an Army veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company in Louisville and was a member of the American Legion Post 49 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Allen Scott; his parents, Thomas and Flossie Burress Scott and two sisters, Alberta Lewis and Joyce Ann Scott.
Jim is survived by a son, James Douglas "Doug" (Theresa) Scott, Jr. of Louisville and two grandchildren, Zachary Thomas Scott and Morgan Elizabeth Scott.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 13, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Bob Mueller officiating. Burial followed in the Highview Church Cemetery.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Oct. 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.