James Douglas "Jim" Scott, Sr, 74, of Louisville, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was an Army veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company in Louisville and was a member of the American Legion Post 49 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Allen Scott; his parents, Thomas and Flossie Burress Scott and two sisters, Alberta Lewis and Joyce Ann Scott.
Jim is survived by a son, James Douglas "Doug" (Theresa) Scott, Jr. of Louisville and two grandchildren, Zachary Thomas Scott and Morgan Elizabeth Scott.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 13, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Bob Mueller officiating. Burial followed in the Highview Church Cemetery.
