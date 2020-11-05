1/1
Jr. James G. "Jim" Crutcher
James G. "Jim" Crutcher Jr., 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his kids Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County, a graduate of Elizabethtown High School and served in the U.S. Army. and a member of Northside Baptist Church. Jim retired from Fort Knox Civil Service after 20 years, was the owner and operator of Country Lane Appliances and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Faye Dixon Crutcher and his parents, James "Boots" Crutcher, Sr. and Beulah Cowley Sellers.
He is survived by two children, Troy (Lois McNear) Crutcher and Tracey (Jason) Miller all of Elizabethtown; one brother, Michael Lee (Margaret) Crutcher of Elizabethtown; two step sisters, Nancy Kyle and Ann Rivera both of Louisville; three grandchildren, Zach (Alicia) Duggins, Drew (Rachael Blair) Duggins and Hadlee Duggins; and two step grandchildren, Hannah (Jacob) Meeks and Logan MIller.
The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating.
Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
November 1, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
