James Handley Childress, 83, of Buffalo Kentucky, went to be with his Heavenly Father Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Hosparus Care Ct. in Louisville, Kentucky surrounded by his family.
He was born March 28, 1936 in Mt. Sherman Ky. to the late Beckham Hulet and Mabel Elkins Childress.
He retired from U.S.D.A. with 35 years of service and was also a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Childress, one sister, Altalane Reuiter.
He is survived by a son, J.J. (Bonnie) Childress of Buffalo, three grandchildren, Chloe Childress, Josh Brown, and Chelsea Nall, one brother, Monta (Martha) Childress of Mt. Sherman, two nephews, Beckham and Jason Reuiter, and a niece Scarlett Murray, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for James Handley Childress will be Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville, with Bro. Shannon McCubbins officiating, Burial to follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Mt. Sherman.
Visitation will be held Friday Feb. 21, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. and will continue Saturday after 9 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 n. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Feb. 26, 2020