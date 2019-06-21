Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Morris Wright. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

Jan Morris Wright, 75, of Hodgenville, departed this life in victory and went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

In his childhood he was a member of Memorial Methodist Church in Elizabethtown; was a current member of First Baptist Church Hodgenville and a Kentucky Colonel. Jan was a Sergeant in the US Air Force serving during Vietnam from 1964-68 as an Aviation Mechanic for F-100's, while stationed in Texas he served as the crew chief in charge of plane preparation. He worked for Brewer Chevrolet which became Herb Jones Chevrolet in Elizabethtown until joining Reeves Wright Farm in 1975. His hobbies included raising Black Angus cattle, restoring International Harvester tractors and showing antique Corvettes.

Jan was preceded in death by his parents, William Clay and Manola "Ted" Day Wright and a half-sister, Rita Thurston.

He is survived by his wife Jane Reeves Wright and a daughter, Julianne Wright of Hodgenville.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey and Rev. George Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, Hodgenville Camp, PO Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748; First Baptist Church Hodgenville, 730 Tonieville Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748 or the Bullitt Co. Foundation for Excellence in Public Education (BCFEPE), c/o Yvonne Lehring, 196 Settlers Trace, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.



Jan Morris Wright, 75, of Hodgenville, departed this life in victory and went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.In his childhood he was a member of Memorial Methodist Church in Elizabethtown; was a current member of First Baptist Church Hodgenville and a Kentucky Colonel. Jan was a Sergeant in the US Air Force serving during Vietnam from 1964-68 as an Aviation Mechanic for F-100's, while stationed in Texas he served as the crew chief in charge of plane preparation. He worked for Brewer Chevrolet which became Herb Jones Chevrolet in Elizabethtown until joining Reeves Wright Farm in 1975. His hobbies included raising Black Angus cattle, restoring International Harvester tractors and showing antique Corvettes.Jan was preceded in death by his parents, William Clay and Manola "Ted" Day Wright and a half-sister, Rita Thurston.He is survived by his wife Jane Reeves Wright and a daughter, Julianne Wright of Hodgenville.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey and Rev. George Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, Hodgenville Camp, PO Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748; First Baptist Church Hodgenville, 730 Tonieville Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748 or the Bullitt Co. Foundation for Excellence in Public Education (BCFEPE), c/o Yvonne Lehring, 196 Settlers Trace, Shepherdsville, KY 40165. Published in The Larue County Herald News on June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Larue County Herald News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close