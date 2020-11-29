Janet Gay Deel Thompson, 80, of Hodgenville, born in Haysville, Indiana, entered Heaven surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she attended First Baptist Church and was a member of the Hodgenville Homemakers. She was an avid reader and loved gospel music and along with her sisters performed as the "Deel Sisters" and sang at many churches.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Desco and Goldie Drake Deel; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Watson; a brother, Donald Deel and two sisters, Norma Jean Beaver and Marlene Elkins.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dale Thompson; three daughters, Lisa (Michael) Watson of Madison, AL, Patti (Gerald) DeVary of Hodgenville and Carla (Lewis) Sloan of Elizabethtown; a son, Jonathan (Rob Johnson) Thompson of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah), Zachary, Olivia (Rendi), Micah and Jadon Watson, Seth DeVary and Chloe Sloan; a great-granddaughter, Margot

Watson and a brother, Steven Deel of Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please make donation in memory of Janet to the Alizheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.





