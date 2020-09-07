Janice Lee Evans, 88, Elizabethtown, KY passed away Sunday, September 6,
2020 at the Signature of North Hardin.
Mrs. Evans was a self-employed hairdresser.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Morris Adams, Bob Evans; her parents, Cecil and Goldia Hackworth; one sister, Joyce Mercer; two brothers, Curtis Hackworth, Harold Hackworth; and a granddaughter, Lisa Adams.
Survivors include: one son, Doug Adams and wife, Denise of Elizabethtown, KY; four
daughters, Judy Large and husband, Kevin, of Elizabethtown, KY; Pam Sawyer and her husband, Alan of LaGrange, KY, Peggy Bowen and husband, Chuck of Hodgenville, KY, Hallee Parrish of Hodgenville, KY; nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY.
Funeral services for Mrs. Evans will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove,
KY. Burial will follow in the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Hosparus, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702-9900, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN
38105-1942