Janice M. Vanatta Greene Gibson, age 81 years, of Summersville, passed away, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Green Hill Manor Nursing Home in Greensburg.
She was a member of Aetna Grove Baptist Church and was a retired operations clerk for Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Gibson, Jr., her daughter, Veronica "Roni" Greene and her parents, J.D. and Edith Durham Vanatta.
She is survived by a sister, Diane Whitby of Nashville, TN; a grandson, Brandon Greene of Pine Ridge, KY; a brother-in-law, Thom (Linda) Greene of Beech Grove, IN and many friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon (EST) Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Kelvin Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Aetna Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM (EST) Tuesday at the funeral home until time for services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 1, 2020