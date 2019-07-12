Jennifer Terry Bone, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Jennifer was a retired lab technician, an avid UK basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball fan, and a walking library of knowledge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theo Jr. and Leona Terry of Sonora.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Tommy) Rivera of Elizabethtown, her son, Jeff (Jessica) Bone of West Chester, Ohio, two sisters, Ann (Wayne) Borders and Sally (Tom) Ark all of Elizabethtown, a brother, Buddy (Robin) Terry of Somerville, Tennessee, three granddaughters, Kelly, Amanda, and Rachel Rivera, all of Lexington, two grandsons, Lance and Ryan Bone of West Chester, Ohio, several nieces and nephews, and the father of her children and good friend, Gerald Bone of Elizabethtown.
The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 17, 2019