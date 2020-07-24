Jerrold D. Dye "Jerry", 81, of Panama City Beach, passed away July 22, 2020.

He was born on August 2, 1938 in Hodgenville, KY. Jerry worked as a design engineer for the Kentucky Department of Highways. He loved working on vintage cars and CB radios. He enjoyed karaoke and socializing with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Irene Dye; and sister, Thelma Weedman.

Those left to cherish Jerry's memory include his loving wife of 59 years, Katharine Dye; two sons, Jerrold (Jay) Dennis Dye II and Paul Dye; nieces, Janet Weedman, Karen Fowler, and Connie Weedman.



