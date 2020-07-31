1/1
John Elder Cox
1930 - 2020
John Elder Cox, 90, of Hodgenville was the son of Joe and Fannie Thornton Cox. He was born on April 6, 1930, and was called by the angels on Monday, July 27, 2020.
John was baptized at an early age and joined Lane Lincoln CME Church where he was a Sunday school teacher for more than 40 years. He attended Bonn-Washington High School and then began his seven-year military career with the United States Army as an MP and then with the United States Air Force. After leaving the military due to a medical discharge, he became a civil service employee at Ft. Knox, graduated from the Kentucky Police Academy and then finished his many years of service as Hodgenville City Police Chief from 1990 to 2004.
John had a passion for fishing, hunting, cars, and real estate. During those times he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Annie Cox and a brother, David Lee Cox Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lucille Brewer Cox; John will be missed by his 10 nieces and 10 nephews and a host of great nieces and great nephews.
He shall forever be remembered.
Considering the ongoing pandemic, a private funeral will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 1, and will be livestreamed on Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial with military honors will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Walk through visitation will be 4 to 8 PM Friday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
