John R. McGuffey, 80, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a member of the Hodgenville Pentecostal Church and owner and operator of McGuffey Industrial Contracting. He loved hunting and fishing and was a graduate of the "School of Hard Knocks."
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Georgia Wimpsett; his parents, James H. and Edith Mae Owen McGuffey; two sisters, Louise Lynn and Lucille Martin and three brothers James, Donald and Howard McGuffey
He is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Pearman McGuffey; three daughters, Judy (Gary) Phelps of Elizabethtown, Deborah (Ricky) Whitlock of Hodgenville and Charlotte (Joe) Ramirez of Elizabethtown; a son, Oscar McGuffey of Hodgenville; a sister, Elaine Welsh of Florida; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Hodgenville Pentecostal Church with Bro. David Webb, Bro. James Suits and Bro. Richard Binkley officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 3, 2019