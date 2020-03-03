John Wesley Poteet, 83, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Hunter Poteet; his parents Leonard Conway and Ruby Cox Poteet; a sister, Mary Jean Priddy and a brother, Leonard Gordon Poteet.



He is survived by a daughter, Devetta (Tom) Jackson of Versailles; a son, Todd Troutman of Louisville; four grandchildren, Erin Johnson, Hunter Troutman, Cameron Jackson and Nathan Jackson; four great-grandchildren, Emma Johnson, Evan Johnson, Josslyn Troutman and Kash Troutman and three special nephews, Jim, Doug and Donnie Poteet.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Bruce Hiner officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

