John "Buck" Wooldridge Jr.74, of New Haven Kentucky went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday November 19, 2019 at his residence in New Haven with his family by his side.

He was born September 7, 1945 in New Haven to the late John Sr. and Myrtle Susan Burks Wooldridge.

He was an owner operator of John Wooldridge excavation and Back Hoe services. He was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church in Lyon Station, he loved playing cards, He was a loving son, and brother.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Oma Jean Coy and Bonnie Wright.

He was survived by three brothers, Larry (Janice) Wooldridge, Gary "Hook" (Anita) Wooldridge, and Gerald Wooldridge of New Haven, three sisters, Charlene (Tony) Clayton of Boston, Peggy Miller of New Haven, Pam(Steve) Rust of New Haven, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services for John "Buck" Wooldridge will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of William R. Rust New Haven, with Rev. Tim Underhill officiating, burial to follow in the Riverview Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation for John "Buck " Wooldridge will be held Wednesday November 21, 2019 2 to 8 p.m. and will continue after 8:30 Thursday until the time of service in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home.