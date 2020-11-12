1/
Johnny Gribble
Johnny Gribble, 62, of Buffalo, passed away, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was retired from Ambrake Corporation, an avid University of Kentucky fan and a member of Mt.Tabor Baptist Church.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Stone and Margie Underwood Gribble.
He is survived by two sons, James (Vanessa) Gribble of Walton and Scotty (Jessica) LaFollette of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Jessica (Russell) Bradshaw of Summersville; a sister, Robin (Mike) Wilkerson of Sonora and four grandchildren, Liam LaFollette, Owen LaFollette, Addison Gribble and Ivan Bradshaw.
There will be a private family funeral service Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating. A private family burial will follow in the Mt.Tabor Church Cemetery.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
