Joseph Albeit "Joe" Clan, 77, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his residence.
A 1961 graduate of LaRue County High School, he retired from G.E. in Louisville after 31 years of service, was a member of the BR Young Masonic Lodge in Hodgenville and a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed bass fishing, hunting and bee keeping.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Clan and one brother Paul David Clan.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Puckett Clan; two sons, Ricky Joe Clan and Robert Gregory Clan both of Magnolia; one stepson, Bryan Gregory Wolford of Mathews NC; four brothers, William Robert "Bobby" Clan of Elizabethtown, Patrick Wayne Clan of Adams TN, Andrew Jimmy Clan of Trenton KY and Charles Richard Clan of Clarksville TN; one sister, Mary Alice (Ron) Wallace of Trenton KY several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, at the Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Greg Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Roanoke Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Dec. 18, 2019