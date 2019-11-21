Joseph "Joe" Henry Mauldin, 82, of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Lillie Mae Sallee Mauldin and a brother, Billy Maul din.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Gray Mauldin; two daughters, Deloris Viers of Hodgenville and Nancy (Glenn) Mattingly of Rineyville, a brother, James Maul din of Hodgenville; seven grandchildren, Kim Viers, Amy Viers, Heather Keen, Ashley (Gunnar) Brown, Brittany (Duane) Albrecht, Chasity (Dalton) Milby and Steven (Lexie) Keen and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Friday and after 9 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Nov. 27, 2019