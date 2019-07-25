Joyce Boyd, age 55, of Wayne, WV, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Newnan, GA.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Meade Penix.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Boyd of WV; a daughter, Lisa Coleman of Hodgenville; a son, Nathan (Jennifer) Carter, currently stationed in Hawaii; her father, Charles Penix of Ashland; five siblings, Larry (Diana) Penix, Terry (Sandra) Penix, Barry Penix, Pam (Ricky) Shelton and E. J. (Jennifer) Penix and four grandchildren, Isaiah Scott, Payton Carter, Hailey Carter and Kynlee Carter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Rodney Troutman officiating. Entombment will be at 1 PM, Friday at the Golden Oak Gardens in Ashland.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 PM, Wednesday and after 9 AM, Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on July 24, 2019