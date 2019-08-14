Joyce Marie Blakley Gaddie, 65, of Buffalo, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was a member of Steadfast Baptist Church and attended Parkway Baptist Church in Hodgenville. She was the former kitchen manager at Canteen in Elizabethtown, manager of the Senior Citizen's Center in Elizabethtown and a wellness coordinator at Rite Aid in Hodgenville.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stevie Tomes, her parents, Alton Edgar and Neoma Earlene Chapman Blakley, a sister, Shirley Cavanaugh and a brother, James Blakley.
She is survived by her husband, of 18 years, Jeff Gaddie; a son, Christopher Tomes of Scottsburg, Indiana; a step-daughter, Melissa Gaddie of Florida; two sisters, Patricia Henderson of Clarkson and Judy (David) Rager of Memphis, Indiana; two brothers, Alton (Ruth) Blakley, Jr. of New Washington, Indiana and Melvin (Donna) Blakley of Memphis, Indiana; two grandchildren, Hunter Tomes and Trinity Tomes and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobbie and Frances Gaddie of Buffalo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. DeWayne Gibson and Bro. Rodney Troutman officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Sellersburg Cemetery in Sellersburg, IN.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
