Juanita (Hazelwood) Routt
1930 - 2020
Juanita Hazelwood Routt, 90, of Sonora, died at her home on November 22, 2020.
She was born in Grayson County on September 14,1930 and was the wife of William L. Routt for over 71 years. She was the daughter of Ewell and Eula Williams Hazelwood, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sonora for over 60 years. She was active in several positions, her favorite being "Keenager" Coordinator for the Senior church members, and she started the Bereavement Meals as a project for her Sunday School Class.

Her hobbies were cooking, reading, collecting antique dishes and traveling. This included a trip to Egypt and the Holy Land.
She retired from PNC Bank as a Teller, and at one point was a Medical Assistant for Dr. R.T. Routt and Clerk Typist for Hardin County Health Department.
Proceeded in death by her parents, a sister Shirley Hornback and her husband Roy. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Bob) Wilkerson of Upton and Sally Routt of Lexington, two sisters, Ann (Johnnie) Knight of Upton, Rita Jo (Mark) Travis of Dawson Springs, a brother Darrell (Phyllis) Hazelwood of Indianapolis, three grandchildren, Chad (Tiffany) Wilkerson, Morgan Routt, Megan (Michael) Dale, eight great grandchildren Bradley, Talon, Haliey Marie, Haliey Leah, Zoe, Barrett, Zane and Salem.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24 from 2-5 p.m. and Wednesday November 25 from 1-3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Sonora. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at the church with Bro. Tony Carson and Bro. LeRoy Scott Routt officiating. Graveside service and burial at the Sonora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Cancer Society.
The family would like to remember all the Hospice team and two wonderful caregivers, May Donna Stanton and Paula Bell.
Due to COVID 19, the family asks that every visitor wear a mask or face cover, practice social distancing and adhear to the new government guidelines.







Published in The Larue County Herald News from Nov. 23 to Dec. 23, 2020.
