Judy Benningfield Sondergaard, 72, of Las Ve-gas, NV, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away, peacefully on January 5, 2020.

She was born on a farm near Jonesville, Ken-tucky on February 28, 1947. Judy was a gradu-ate of LaRue County High School Class of 1965 and a graduate of the University of Louisville with an AA in nursing.

As a military wife, she found a fulfilling career with The Municipality of Anchorage, Alaska, from which she retired. Her interests included a wide variety of crafts, a passion for the arts and a love of nature, especially hummingbirds.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donie and Marie Talley Benningfield; her two brothers, Edgar Lamont "Montie" Benningfield and Daniel Jessie "DJ" Benningfield and her be-loved husband, Arne "Sandy" Sondergaard.

Left to remember her are, her son, Lewis Floyd and his wife, Kim, his son's Stephen and Dakota and her daughter, Julia Ervin, her husband, Bill and her son's CJ and Rylan, along with numerous cherished nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services were held at Hammonsville Cemetery at Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church, the same church where she was bap-tized, on Friday, January 17, 2020.

"Do not stand at my grave and weep: I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sun light on ripened grain. I am the gen-tle autumn rain." …..Mary E. Frye

