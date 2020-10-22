Katherine Juanita Williams Sprowls, age 97, born February 7, 1923, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020.



She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church, where she was passionate about teaching Sunday school and promoting missions, she also served in many other ways.



Juanita was involved in Homemakers for many years and taught 4-H groups to sew. Starting in the 1980's she became a Red Coat Volunteer at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home and continued with them into her 90's. She helped in her husband's business, Hodgenville Building Supply; she also loved playing games, quilting and reading (thanks LaRue County Book Mobile). She was an excellent cook, many enjoyed feasts in her home.



Juanita always loved having company and her home was the place for her family to gather. Even in her last days she was the ultimate hostess, making sure anyone who visited was offered refreshments.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Sprowls; her parents, J.V. and Kate Williams; four brothers, Lyman, J.C., Lewis, and Larry Williams and two son-in-laws, Forrest Kelly and Mike Ovesen.



Juanita is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Kelly of Greensburg, Kathy Ovesen of Magnolia and Sally (Larry) Lewis of Hodgenville; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Necessary of Midway, Clay (Lynn) Kelly of Louisville, Rob Ovesen of Baltimore Maryland, Roger (Theresa) Ovesen of Elizabethtown, Dawn Ovesen and her fiancé Barry Allen of Aubrun, Dana (Paul) Buchner of Bowling Green, Tom (Victoria) Lewis of Hodgenville and Tim Lewis of Elizabethtown; 11 great-grandchildren, Chess and Carly Necessary, Lauren, Caroline and Katherine Kelly, Jake Ovesen, Cole and Ashton Dennis, Kenzi and Samuel Lewis and Wesley Lewis; four step great-grandchildren, James, John, Peter and Moriah Buckner; a great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Grace Burton; a brother, Winford (Wilma) Williams of Hodgenville; two sisters, Imogene Williams of Lexington and Jeanetta (Bob) Green of Springfield, Illinois; a sister in-law, Linda Williams of Hodgenville and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 24, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Cemetery.



If you wish to donate in her memory, please do so by giving to Buffalo Baptist Church or a charity you support.



The family requests everyone wear a mask during the walk-through visitation at the funeral home from 4 to 8 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store