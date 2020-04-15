Katie Grisez, a sarcastic but brutally honest girl from Linwood, Kentucky with a strong love for animals and sweet tea. Katie died unexpectedly on April 12, 2020 at the age of 21 from an unfortunate ATV accident.
Katie is survived by her parents, Robert and Tracy Grisez; her brothers, Weston (Shelby) Vance and Trevor Vance (Natalie Stout); her nieces, Elayna Cardwell and Bryleigh Vance; Her grandparents, Clifford and Patricia Weston, grandmother Maxine Baumer; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Katie was born on December 8, 1998. She graduated from Hart County High School with the class of 2017. She was pursuing a nursing degree while working as a vet tech.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.
Because of Katie's strong love for animals, her family has asked, in lieu of flowers, to donate to ARK (Animal Rescue Kare) in Hart County
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Apr. 22, 2020