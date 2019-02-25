Kenneth F. Gibson, age 90, of Magnolia, reunited with the love of his life, Rita Gibson, on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
He was a member of Our Lady Mercy Catholic Church and retired from Crucible Magnetics in Elizabethtown after 25 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Brey Gibson, his parents, Dave and Myrtle Farmer Gibson and three brothers, Jesse, Orval and Dorman Lee Gibson.
He is survived by three daughters, Eugenia (Billy Dale) Butler of Sonora, Venita (Bruce) Hawkins of Buffalo and Viola (Walter) Hawkins of Summersville; three sons, Kenneth Ray (Shelia) Gibson, Joey (Karen) Gibson all of Campbellsville and Dorman (Debbie) Gibson of Tennessee;
13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery near Buffalo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Monday and after 9 AM, Tuesday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
A prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM, Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Feb. 27, 2019