Larry Micheal Gaddie, 73, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; retired as transportation coordinator for LaRue County Schools after 34 years of service and a member of South Fork Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran stationed in Korea during the Vietnam Conflict, was an avid WKU Hilltoppers sports fan, enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing and just being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guthrie and Thelma Irwin Gaddie.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Burba Gaddie; three daughters, Sara Beth Gaddie of Elizabethtown, Tonya (Bob) Boster of Hodgenville and Tammy (Todd) Mullins of Crestwood; two sons, Micheal Ray (Connie) Gaddie of Bowling Green and Jody Streible of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Amber) Gaddie, Jacob (Ashley) Gaddie, Kayla (Austin) Chelf, Lyndsey Mullins, Arabella Boster, Aiden Boster and Addison Lee; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Gaddie and Hudson and Amelia Gaddie and a brother, Gary W. Gaddie of Elizabethtown.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Bob Boster, Bro. Dwayne Gibson and Bro. Merrill Kurtz officiating. Cremation will follow after the service.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Mar. 11, 2020