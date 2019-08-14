Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Mitchell passed away on July 27, 2019, at his home at Kemp, Texas, at the age of 77.

Larry was born in Morgantown, Kentucky May 13, 1942. He served in the Marine Corp from 1959-1963, in which time he had the honor to be Military Police. After his service, Larry worked as a truck driver, and then began working for Exxon. During this time, he moved to Louisiana and remained there until his retirement. After retirement, he moved back to Kentucky and worked as a deputy jailer for LaRue County. Larry spent the last years of his life in Texas, surrounded by his loved ones.

Those who knew Larry knew that he loved to tell stories about his very full life, his dog, his friends, and his inmates – and he knew how to tell tall tales. He was an avid gun collector and taught his family members how to shoot. He was known for his quick wit, his love of the simple life, his black leather hat, and his True Kentucky Lies. He had the ability to make friends wherever he went, whether it was at the local diner or the barber shop. He was a proud grandpa, never missing a chance to show the grandkids off to his friends.

Larry is survived by his son Billy and daughter Lori; brother, Tom; nephews David and Tom Jr. and niece Jennifer. He is also survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins. His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial will take place for Larry Mitchell at the Knob Creek range during the second weekend of October.

Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, Texas was in charge of the arrangements.

