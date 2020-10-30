1/
Larry Thomas Wilmoth Sr.
Larry Thomas Wilmoth Sr., 74, of Magnolia, passed away, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his residence.

Larry is preceded in death by his son, Larry Thomas (Tommy) Wilmoth Jr., his parents, Joseph Clyde and Virginia Scott Harrod Wilmoth, and a sister Carol Kipp.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wagner Wilmoth; three sons, Troy (Ashley) Wilmoth, Paul (Candy) Gill and Wayne (Christie) Gill; five daughters, Robin (Vernon) Jennings, Angie (Tracy) Tucker, Kellie (Howard) Gill, Nickie (Darrell) LaHue and Carin (Brad) Zoeller; twenty-nine grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and five nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery

Visitation will be from 11AM to 8PM Sunday and after 9am Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The Larue County Herald News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
