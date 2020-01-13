Lawrence "Buddy" Thomas, age 88. of Buffalo, passed away, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church and a retired Dairy Farmer.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, T.W.and Ida Susan Bayne Thomas; three sisters, Alma Thomas Ruby Thomas and Mary Buth; five brothers, Roy, Paul, Perry, Jessie and James Thomas.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Della Ree Carddock Thomas; a son, Michael (Willie Dean) Thomas of Buffalo; a grandson, Jaron Thomas and a great granddaughter, Everly Thomas, a sister, Anna Margaret Fisher of Louisville 16 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Monday, January 13, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, Bro. Elmer Varnador and Bro. Mark Tarrence officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 PM Sunday and after 9 AM Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Larue County Herald News on Jan. 15, 2020