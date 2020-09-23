

Lee Michael Peace, 41, passed away on March 13, 2020 in Danville, IN.

Lee was born on September 30, 1978 in Lexington, KY to David Lee Peace and Denise Michelle (née Noel) Peace-Wheeler. He spent his early childhood in Louisville, KY before his family moved to Indiana in 1984. He attended Southport High School in Indianapolis, IN. He worked numerous years in the construction industry. Lee was well known for his esoteric interests in languages and science which he enjoyed spending hours discussing with people. He was also an avid guitar player.

Lee was a 4th great-grandson to Austin Gollaher (1806-1898), boyhood friend of President Abraham Lincoln credited with saving young Abe from the turbulent waters of Knob Creek outside of Hodgenville, KY.

Lee is survived by his parents and stepparents, David and Karen Sue (née Eskew), Denise, and Terry Keith Thomas; his grandmother Jennie Josephine (née Mitchell) Peace; his siblings, Michelle Lee (Scott DeRuntz) Peace, Lauri Ann (Rolando) Rodriguez, and John Wayne Peace; and his nieces and nephews, Brittany Lee Miller, Addyson Joy Beckett, Kayden Coy Beckett, Violet Lee Peace-DeRuntz, Michael David Peace, and Elijah Wayne Peace.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James David Peace, John William Noel, and Viola Odessa (née Trimble) Noel; his stepfather James Martin Wheeler; and his son, Alex Douglas Dampf.

A funeral is scheduled for October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville KY, with a private interment to follow. Reverend Bo Sells will officiate the ceremony. A celebration of life gathering will occur shortly after from noon to 2 p.m. at Grace Crossing Church, 6107 Ashby Lane, Louisville KY. Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.



