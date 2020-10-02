Levi Gage Sheroon, age 21, of Mt. Sherman, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



He is survived by his mother and step-father, Christina and Wilburn "Junior" Creason; his father, Johnny Sheroon; a sister, Kayla Bell of Summersville; three brothers, Jessie Bell and Freddie Creason, both of Mt. Sherman and Jonathan Creason of Hodgenville and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Cemetery in Mt. Sherman.



Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Sunday and after 9 AM, Monday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store