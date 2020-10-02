1/1
Levi Gage Sheroon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Levi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levi Gage Sheroon, age 21, of Mt. Sherman, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Christina and Wilburn "Junior" Creason; his father, Johnny Sheroon; a sister, Kayla Bell of Summersville; three brothers, Jessie Bell and Freddie Creason, both of Mt. Sherman and Jonathan Creason of Hodgenville and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Rev. Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Cemetery in Mt. Sherman.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Sunday and after 9 AM, Monday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Larue County Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved